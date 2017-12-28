Money and Business

On the third day of Gratitude, Blessings & Joy community members are encouraged to dine out

12 Days of Gratitude continues

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 10:33 PM PST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 10:33 PM PST

On the third day of Gratitude...

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On the third day of Gratitude, community members are encouraged to dine out at local restaurants.

It's all part of the "12 Days of Gratitude, Blessings & Joy."

Father Larry of the Santa Barbara Mission and outgoing Mayor Helene Schneider hope the suggestions will help businesses that suffered financial losses during Thomas Fire evacuations.

Arnaldi's on Olive St. in Santa Barbara had 15 out of 17 Christmas parties cancel due to the smoke and ash.

The family-owned business is selling first glasses of wine for $1 through Thursday.

David Peri said the money raised will go to help firefighters.
  
"I woke up and thought we have to do something for the 12 Days of Gratitude because I want to see it promoted," said Peri.

Manager Alessa Delfini said they worked hard to stay open during the fire.

"One day it was really bad, we tried to keep open to give everyone a place to go," said Delfini.

The 12 Days of Gratitude continues with  an interfaith service at the Santa Barbara Mission on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to  1:00 p.m. 

Escape to the movies is encouraged on the sixth day of Gratitude on Friday.  
 

 

 

