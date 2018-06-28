Money and Business

New pay app helps to bypass tech thieves at gas pumps

Vehicles fueled at Union 76 with a few phone taps

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2018 05:31 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2018 07:02 PM PDT

Station owner Don Risdon at Risdon's 76 in Carpinteria uses the new mobile pay system that he says will help with security and efficiencies.  (John Palminteri/KEYT photo)

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A new mobile pay app is helping drivers gas up without directly using a credit card.

Some drivers are worried about card skimmers on the pumps that may have been attached illegally by thieves who then steal credit and misuse card numbers.

At Risdon's 76 in Carpinteria the new mobile pay is now hooked up to allow customers using the special app a way to buy gas with a few taps on their phone.

"It is very simple, and very fast and efficient. You don't have to put your card into the pump," said owner Don Risdon.

"He says you put your information into the My 76 app and " you call up the app,  you choose a pump and it gives you a 4 digit code to put right into the pump it is a very secure way of payment," said Risdon who was showing the pay system as he was talking about it.   It came up just that fast.

Like many stations he has other pump security including special tape across the front that,  if tampered with, the word 'void' appears.

They also check the mechanism inside often to see if any other device has been added, possibly by a criminal.

"We do a daily inspection of the security tape that we have and if any of the security tape has been broken we go inside and open up the dispenser daily and look.  We  make sure that none of those devises have been put on the pump," said Risdon.

Customer Bill Hastings has been hit by tech thieves in the past, elsewhere.  He likes the mobile pay when compared to using the credit card slot.  "I always look here to see if it has been monkeyed with and these are pretty sophisticated people now."

He likes the new pay option.  "This a nice feature.  The crooks get one step ahead, the systems catch up (then) another step,  (we) catch up"

 As the mobile pay is rolled out, all gas purchased until the end of the year comes with a ten cent a gallon discount.

The offer is good at all stations with the new app system installed and Risdon says more than half of the 76 dealers have it in place now in Southern California.  It was first used about a month ago.

The app also has a map feature to locate stations  close to the driver that have the mobile pay.

 



 

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Mass shootings in U.S. history
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Mass shootings in U.S. history

Capital Gazette shooting
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Capital Gazette shooting

On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?

Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims
Capital Gazette via CNN

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims

2018 World Cup Group Stage
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

2018 World Cup Group Stage

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years
White House archives

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Best states for children's well-being

Best states for children's well-being

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Relativity Media

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July
iStock/spfoto

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

World's most expensive automobiles
McLaren

World's most expensive automobiles

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Celebrities who are surprisingly related
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, George Frey/Getty Images

Celebrities who are surprisingly related

On this day: June 27
Bill Ebbesen via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 27