Man killed by Chumash guard was banned from casino

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - UPDATE

A Santa Barbara man shot and killed in a scuffle with a Chumash Casino security guard had been banned from the property.

A report from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department said Jose Guido, 37, was banned from the Chumash Casino in November of last year. On Tuesday, guards found him trespassing in the casino's parking garage. The report did not specify why Guido had been banned from the casino.

The report said Guido was able to gain control of the guard's taser and use it on him during the scuffle. The guard fired three shots at Guido, killing him.

Toxicology reports have not yet come back from an autopsy done after the shooting.

PREVIOUS STORY

The man killed by a security guard at the Chumash Casino early Tuesday morning has been identified as 37-year-old Jose Guido of Santa Barbara. Next of kin has been notified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

One person is dead in an overnight shooting at Chumash Casino Resort in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The shooting happened at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday near a casino parking lot, according to multiple witnesses. Sheriff's officials say a scuffle between a security guard and another male, possibly a guest at the resort, led to the shooting.

Authorities say the security guard shot the adult male and he died at the scene. Neither the shooting victim or the security guard involved have been identified at this time.

What led to the fight and ultimately the shooting is under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

NewsChannel 3 spoke with a man who witnessed the shooting.

Benjamin Garcia shot video on his cellphone of people trying to perform CPR on a man lying on the ground.

"The gentleman said 'don't shoot, don't shoot' and he shot him three times," said Garcia. "We ran back to the main casino to the main lobby because that gun was loud."

The casino was blocked off and no one allowed in while the scene was investigated.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division at 805-681-4150. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call 805-681-4171.

We will update this story when new information becomes available.

Authorities investigate a deadly shooting between a security guard and a man at the Chumash Casino on Feb. 20, 2018. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)