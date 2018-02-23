News

Man arrested following New Cuyama melee

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 03:03 PM PST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 03:03 PM PST

NEW CUYAMA, Calif. - A 20-year old Torrance man was arrested Thursday night following a melee that began with an attempted police stop along Highway 166 in New Cuyama.

The incident began around 11:00 p.m. when sheriff's deputies tried to stop a man driving the wrong way on the highway. 

Deputies said they began chasing Louis Lovallo, 20, from Torrance after he drove away during a highway stop.  He was eventually arrested, but not before his vehicle burned and a sheriff's squad car was damaged.

During the chase deputies said Lovallo drove off the road into a field in the 1800 block of Highway 166.  Officers from the Highway Patrol and Kern County joined efforts to arrest him.  For a time officers were not able to locate him.

Deputies accused Lovallo of violently resisting arrest when he was discovered, and of attacking a police dog as he was apprehended.  He is also accused of damaging a sheriff's patrol car while trying to steal it.  Two deputies received minor injuries during the arrest. Lovallo's vehicle caught fire in the field and was fully engulfed by flames. 

Lovallo was first taken for a medical exam at Marian Regional Medical Center, then booked into the county jail on $75,000 bail.  Charges filed against him include driving under the influence of drugs, felony evading a peace officer, resisting arrest, attempted carjacking, attempted vehicle theft, vandalism, trespassing, assaulting a police dog and driving without a license.

 

