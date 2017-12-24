Local Politics

Congressman Carbajal visiting troops for Christmas

The trip will help with future decisions

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 05:45 PM PST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 06:10 PM PST

Congressman Salud Carbajal (D)- 24th District will be visiting with troops in the Middle East during Christmas week.

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Congressman Salud Carbajal (D)-24th District will be visiting troops in the Middle East for Christmas week.

He left this morning for a multi-stop tour that will continue until December 30.

Carbajal says it will be a bipartisan group "who serve on the Armed Services Committee.  We will be visiting first hand with our troops, have briefings on the various policy issues confronting us in those areas.   I am proud and glad to be going."

The Congressman says, "our troops sacrifice so much for us.  it is the least we can do to go and join them. This will  bring a little bit of cheer."

He said the Middle East is a very complicated region with issues that will be coming to Congress in 2018 and he wants to fully know the implications of the decisions from the House of Representatives. 

Carbajal was meeting with victims of the Thomas fire in Carpinteria when he made the announcement. 

 

