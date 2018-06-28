Local unions react to landmark Supreme Court ruling

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Local labor organizations dealt with news on Wednesday on a major ruling by the United States Supreme Court.



In a 5-4 decision, the justices decided government workers will no longer be required to pay fees to public sector unions.



"There's no denying it's a blow to organized labor, but we've been expecting it for a couple of years,” said Allan Hancock College Part-Time Faculty Association President Mark Miller.



Illinois government worker Mark Janus brought the lawsuit, challenging a 40-year-old Supreme Court decision.



The court ruled it’s a violation of the First Amendment to force workers to support unions that may have messages and political stances that go against their beliefs.



The ruling could reduce the amount of money unions collect, which may lessen their ability to exert political influence.



"It's going to definitely have an impact on our ability and organize and influence candidates and so forth,” said Miller, who represents over 600 union members. “We won't have as much money as we did."



SEIU Local 620 Executive Director Bruce Corsaw represents about 3,500 public sector employees in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.



He said Wednesday his union expected the ruling and is already moving forward.



"It will hurt the working folk, but Americans are strong, we'll get by and we'll get around it,” said Corsaw.



Corsaw pointed out unions will still provided collective bargaining for non-members, but they will no longer have representative they may need or require in the future.



He added SEIU could still represent a non-union member if they have a grievance with an employer, but it could end up costing them $300 an hour for a case that could require several hours of work.



"If you're not a member and need our representation, $300 an hour, you pretty much pay for that year real quick,” said Corsaw. “So we'll have people that figure out that it's probably better to be a member and get all the services of a labor organization than to wait for that day to come by that they need us and they need our help, sadly we'll have to charge them them for our time."

According to Corsaw, SEIU members pay annual dues between $615-$800.



Corsaw said there could be some union departures, but he believes the numbers will be minimal and the union will remain strong.



"Some of our members might feel they can get something for free or they might be willing to take the chance at saving a few bucks to get something for free, problem is, they soon find out they may have made a mistake,” said Corsaw.



Miller disagreed with the decision, noting that his union members already have a choice when it comes to supporting union-backed political agenda.



"It isn't like a non-union member was being made to support a political candidate they under like,” said Miller. “Up until now, they could opt out of that portion of their dues that supported political causes, so for example, if 10 percent of their dues went to political matters, they could send us a letter and we would refund that money every month, so it wasn't like they were being taken advantage of."



Both Miller and Corsaw agreed that today’s ruling was widely expected, especially considering the current political make-up in Washington.



"The government is ran by businessman,” said Corsaw. “Businessman don't really like to take care of employees, they like to take care of themselves. Now the employees are kind of weakened and they're kind of at the mercy of business."



Despite the ruling, both local union directors believe it will only galvanize labor organizations and even more. They say both organizations are more determined than ever to keep union representation strong.



“We're ready for it," said Miller. “We're not going to mourn, we're going to organize and we're going to come back stronger than ever."