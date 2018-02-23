Last Weekend of February Weekend Picks

A weekend full of films and art

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - SANTA BARBARA RESTAURANT WEEK | THROUGH MARCH 4 | SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

For all the foodies out there Santa Barbara's Restaurant Week starts Friday. The 10-day event has hundreds of participating restaurants. There will be meals at special prices and opportunities to donate to help local businesses.

https://www.sbrestaurantweeks.com/

THE CRUCIBLE | THROUGH MARCH 4 | MARIAN THEATER, SANTA MARIA

For theater goers PCPA has launched a new production, The Crucible. A historical play about the puritan purge of witchcraft in Old Salem, Massachusetts. It will be playing at the Santa Maria Marian Theater through March 4th.

http://www.pcpa.org/TheCrucible.html

CAT YOGA | SUNDAY 9AM | 1213 STATE ST. , SANTA BARBARA

If you need to get your animal fix in and also want to get some exercise, how about you try some cat yoga? The class will be taking place this Sunday at Cat Therapy on State Street in Santa Barbara.

https://www.cattherapysb.com/book-now

