Kites, fairs and strawberries are just some of the things you can enjoy this weekend

Weekend Picks April 27 2018

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - SANTA BARBARA FAIR | EARL WARREN SHOW GROUNDS | THROUGH SUNDAY

'Out of this World' is the theme of this year's Santa Barbara Fair and Expo. The fair offers thrilling rides, iconic fair food and cosmic entertainment. Tickets are five dollars for children and eight dollars for adults. The fair runs through Sunday at the Earl Warren Show grounds

http://www.earlwarren.com/santa-barbara-fair-expo/

VIVA EL ARTE | SANTA BARBARA COUNTY | THROUGH SUNDAY

Viva El Arte Santa Barbara presents the U.S.' most celebrated student mariachi. The 16 members from the University of Texas are in town this weekend performing traditional Mexican songs and mariachi classics. Friday night they are playing at Isla Vista School, Saturday at Guadalupe City Hall and Sunday at Santa Barbara Junior High. Admission is free.

https://www.facebook.com/VivaelArteSB/?hc_ref=ARRA-3b1wtYjXVKpKP0KAwyVhBCC6fWz98XD8vgDPe0yPLXvdm2tRc15zwcvZZSATYI&fref=nf

MORRO BAY KITE FESTIVAL | MORRO BAY BEACH | APRIL 27-29

Kites will be flying high in Morro Bay this weekend. The annual community event kicks off Friday afternoon at Morro Bay Beach and continues through Sunday. The event is fun for the whole family and free!

http://www.morrobaykitefestival.org/