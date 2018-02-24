News

Illegal creek dumping concerns rise in Montecito

By:

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 05:40 PM PST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 07:12 PM PST

Montecito creekbed dumping fines

MONTECITO, Calif. - Santa Barbara County's Public Works department has received numerous complaints of illegal dumping in Montecito area creekbeds. The problem stems from homeowners not knowing where to put leftover debris remaining on properties impacted by the Jan 9th mudflows.

Piles of debris remain on many properties in Montecito. Homeowners are left wondering where to put it all with a chance of rain returning to the forecast next week.

What is clear is residents don't have the option of dumping debris into a creek beds.

“We are seeing some incidents of dumping into the creek channels that have been cleared out or treated,” said Tom Fayram from Santa Barbara County Public Works. “It is really important that this doesn’t happen for the publics safety and it’s also very illegal to do so.”

Illegal dumping violates both federal and state laws. Property owners and contractors caught doing it will be hit with a big fine.

“We are seeing people that don’t have options and they think if we just put the sediment there it will be ok and it will just wash out into the ocean,” said Fayram. “Aside from being illegal without having permits to do so that may or many not be the case. We could be causing a major problem.”

Dumping into creeks can also cause significant flooding and debris flow hazards in future storms. 

“A lot of the debris basins are going as far away as Fillmore so we know it’s a problem and we are working on it,” said Fayram. “We don’t have a solution yet but we are working it. It needs to be fixed.”

Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency is working daily to find new disposal options and encourage the public to check READYSBC.ORG for options as added to the website.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire
Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire

'Rubens Castle,' home and subject of Flemish master, is for sale
Peter Paul Rubens [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

'Rubens Castle,' home and subject of Flemish master, is for sale

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology
Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology

Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

War and misery in Syria
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

War and misery in Syria

On this day: February 26
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

On this day: February 26

Female stars who've rocked short haircuts
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Female stars who've rocked short haircuts

8 ways to lower your blood pressure
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

8 ways to lower your blood pressure

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony

Notable deaths of 2018
Justin Goff/UK Press Via Getty

Notable deaths of 2018

On this day: February 25
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Critics' Choice Television Awards

On this day: February 25

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 16
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 16

11 Olympic sports with no US golds
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

11 Olympic sports with no US golds

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 15
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 15

On this day: February 24
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

On this day: February 24

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Conservatives rally at annual CPAC
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Conservatives rally at annual CPAC

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 14
Pool/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 14