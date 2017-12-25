News

Hundreds enjoy Lompoc snow weekend

35 tons of snow brought for use Friday-Sunday

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 05:30 PM PST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 06:26 PM PST

Hundreds enjoy Lompoc snow weekend

LOMPOC, Calif. - Dashing through the snow couldn't have come at a better time for some Lompoc families.

Families we spoke with say this event is helping take their minds off the devastating Thomas Fire.

"It's been a stressful couple past weeks so it's nice everyone can have something light hearted and fun," said mom Jennifer Twine.

"This is our first year here in Lompoc so we're really glad to be here and have this opportunity and to share it with my grandchildren," said Gail Lemmen as she held her grandson Elijah. 

It was hard to find a child without a smile Sunday afternoon, even while they were pelted with snowballs.

"It takes a lot of energy and effort [to put this together]. There's quite a few people that came together to buy snow and help put this event on, a lot of volunteers helping out. We passed out over 600 pounds of snow cones already this year," explained event organizer Jim Mosby. 

35 tons of snow were brought here for children of all ages to enjoy.

"My favorite thing about the snow is spending time with your family, having a snowball fight and fighting with the snow," said 13 year old Anahi Rodriguez. 

And what more could you need this holiday season?

This is the second year this event was held. Organizers say they hope they can do it again next year. 

Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


