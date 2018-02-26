House Fire in Morro Bay near Highway 1

Morro Bay Fire

MORRO BAY, Calif. - A house fire erupted in North Morro Bay at the 300 block of Vashon Street, less than a block away from Highway 1. Morro Bay Fire tweeted out a video of the fire around 7:45 pm.



One residence is destroyed and two nearby residences damaged. Fire crews are using multiple angles to battle the blaze. SLO County Fire, SLO City Fire and Morro Bay City fire were all on scene. No word yet if the fire has been put out.