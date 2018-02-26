News

House Fire in Morro Bay near Highway 1

A house fire erupted in north Morro Bay.

By:

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 11:49 PM PST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 11:59 PM PST

Morro Bay Fire

MORRO BAY, Calif. - A house fire erupted in North Morro Bay at the 300 block of Vashon Street, less than a block away from Highway 1. Morro Bay Fire tweeted out a video of the fire around 7:45 pm.


One residence is destroyed and two nearby residences damaged. Fire crews are using multiple angles to battle the blaze. SLO County Fire, SLO City Fire and Morro Bay City fire were all on scene. No word yet if the fire has been put out.

 

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire
Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire

'Rubens Castle,' home and subject of Flemish master, is for sale
Peter Paul Rubens [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

'Rubens Castle,' home and subject of Flemish master, is for sale

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology
Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology

Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

War and misery in Syria
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

War and misery in Syria

On this day: February 26
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

On this day: February 26

Female stars who've rocked short haircuts
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Female stars who've rocked short haircuts

8 ways to lower your blood pressure
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

8 ways to lower your blood pressure

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony

Notable deaths of 2018
Justin Goff/UK Press Via Getty

Notable deaths of 2018

On this day: February 25
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Critics' Choice Television Awards

On this day: February 25

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 16
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 16

11 Olympic sports with no US golds
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

11 Olympic sports with no US golds

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 15
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 15

On this day: February 24
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

On this day: February 24

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Conservatives rally at annual CPAC
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Conservatives rally at annual CPAC

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 14
Pool/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 14