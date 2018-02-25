HEAL Wellness Fair showcases Lompoc's "Heart and Sole"

Heal Wellness Fair at Lompoc Valley Medical Center (Kacey Drescher KEYT Photo)

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc was one of the first cities in Santa Barbara County to pass the HEAL Initiative back in 2012.

A major component of that program, Healthy Eating Active Living, was on display Saturday at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

Over 50 agencies were on hand at the 2nd Annual HEAL Wellness Fair, those in attendance could also try their hand at Cross Fit or gardening.

HEAL Cities aim to improve the community by giving residents more opportunities to be physically active and eat healthier foods.

“Healthier living, not only a lifestyle but in the schools. Getting the sugar out of the schools, the soda out of schools, things of that nature. In Lompoc, there is a higher rate of diabetes than in some of the other communities, in the children, so its very important to address that,” said Karen Ortiz, Outreach Coordinator for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

The theme of this year’s event focused on the “Heart and Sole” of wellness and exercise.