Happy Trails Pony Rides at Waller Park severely damaged by falling tree

ORCUTT, Calif. - It's been a tough few days for the Leonard family as they to figure out how to fix the Happy Trails attraction that brought so many people joy.

"I feel sorry for the kids because they love these ponies.. I just don't know how they're gonna feel," said Jeff Leonard, Owner of Happy Trails Pony Rides.

Leonard says on the weekends they see about 75 to 100 kids per day, riding their ponies.

The good times are temporarily on hold after a tree came crashing down, damaging the ride.

"Like everybody else you're disappointed. It's something I can't repair myself is what the problem is," Leonard said.

On Thursday however, some helping hands decided to show up.

"This is a concern and I didn't want to see this being lost. I came to get some information and a contact number to see what it's gonna take to resolve this situation," Maynard Beall said.

Beall is a part of the Masonic lodge. He now plans on getting money from the Elks to help restore the property.

The Leonards have asked welders to come out so they can learn how much the repairs might cost.

So far, one is already volunteering his services.

"I remember coming out here as a kid - I don't have any kids myself but it's a good memory of me as a kid, coming out here and riding ponies," said welder, Clint Wilson.

While it's uncertain whose responsibility it is to look after the trees around the pony ride, the Leonards hope to restore the attraction soon.

"I don't know what the responsibility is - I have no idea. All I know is.. the kids are gonna miss it," Jeff said.

The Leonards say they plan on creating a GoFundMe once they learn how much the welding fees will cost.

When we get that info we'll add it to this story.