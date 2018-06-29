First weekend of July weekend picks

First Weekend of Summer Weekend Picks

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - NATIONAL TRAILS DAY | MANNING PARK, MONTECITO | SATURDAY 8AM - 2PM

Recognize National Trails Day by helping clean up and restore some of our local trails. Volunteers are encouraged to spend Saturday repairing the fire and debris damaged community trails in Montecito. If you want to help, meet at Manning Park in Montecito at 8 AM.

https://www.meetup.com/Santa-Barbara-Trail-Volunteers/

PAWS FOR THE CAUSE | SATURDAY 11AM - 3PM | POINSETTIA PAVILION, VENTURA

Enjoy a concert for a good cause in Ventura this Saturday. The fun for the whole family event at the Poinsettia Pavilion, features live music by Alex Nester, Mark Masson & Coso Live as well as food, and games. Tickets are $25 and all the money raised goes to the Ventura Police Department K9 Unit.

http://hermanbennettfoundation.org/events.html

DANCING UNDER THE STARS | SUNDAY 5-9 PM | PASEO NUEVO, SANTA BARBARA

If Dancing Under The Stars sounds like a fun night to you, head over to the the front of the Paseo Nuevo Cinema in Santa Barbara. A free dance event is this Sunday from 5 to 9PM.

https://www.facebook.com/events/203580223596496/

