News

First weekend of July weekend picks

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 09:22 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 09:22 AM PDT

First Weekend of Summer Weekend Picks

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - NATIONAL TRAILS DAY | MANNING PARK, MONTECITO | SATURDAY 8AM - 2PM
Recognize National Trails Day by helping clean up and restore some of our local trails.  Volunteers are encouraged to spend Saturday repairing the fire and debris damaged community trails in Montecito.  If you want to help, meet at Manning Park in Montecito at 8 AM.
https://www.meetup.com/Santa-Barbara-Trail-Volunteers/

PAWS FOR THE CAUSE | SATURDAY 11AM - 3PM | POINSETTIA PAVILION, VENTURA
Enjoy a concert for a good cause in Ventura this Saturday. The fun for the whole family event at the Poinsettia Pavilion, features live music by Alex Nester, Mark Masson & Coso Live as well as food, and games. Tickets are $25 and all the money raised goes to the Ventura Police Department K9 Unit.
http://hermanbennettfoundation.org/events.html

DANCING UNDER THE STARS | SUNDAY 5-9 PM | PASEO NUEVO, SANTA BARBARA
If Dancing Under The Stars sounds like a fun night to you, head over to the the front of the Paseo Nuevo Cinema in Santa Barbara.  A free dance event is this Sunday from 5 to 9PM.
https://www.facebook.com/events/203580223596496/
 

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

On this day: June 30
Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images

On this day: June 30

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?

Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

10 of TIME's Most Influential People on the Internet
Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

10 of TIME's Most Influential People on the Internet

Mass shootings in U.S. history
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Mass shootings in U.S. history

Capital Gazette shooting
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Capital Gazette shooting

On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims
Capital Gazette via CNN

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims

2018 World Cup Group Stage
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

2018 World Cup Group Stage

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years
White House archives

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Best states for children's well-being

Best states for children's well-being

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Relativity Media

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July
iStock/spfoto

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

World's most expensive automobiles
McLaren

World's most expensive automobiles