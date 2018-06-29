News

Firework sales begin in Lompoc

Percentage of sales go to area nonprofits

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 06:37 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 06:40 PM PDT

Firework sales begin in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. - Raising money and celebrating America at the same time, the First Apostolic Church of Lompoc is hoping for a good turn out at their booth in the Von's parking lot. They're one of five booths now across the city. 

"My favorite part is just getting to meet people in the community that are celebrating the Fourth of July and getting to spend time with people in our group, we're all pretty close and so it's fun - it's like we get to hangout all week," said Briana Clark, a member of the church. 

Lompoc's 4-H Club is new comers to firework game, but they're hoping to raise some much needed money for their club.

"All of our projects are in need of new equipment and our kids would love to go to conferences and things of that sort and that all takes money," said Debra Stamper of the Lompoc Valley 4-H Club. 

The city says people who buy fireworks before July Fourth have to wait to fire them off till the Fourth, but that's not stopping some people.

"I think I'll be patient but might sneak a couple in there here and there as I can, but regardless I'm pretty happy we get to shoot off something," said firework shopper, Orion Santana. 

That's frustrating to hear for Lompoc's Fire Department who responded to a fire at the Anderson Recreation Center caused by a firework Wednesday night.

"Any cause of fire is frustrating especially when there's any improper use of flammables or any ignition sources and this being a firework related incident - it just didn't need to happen," explained Battalion Chief, Brian Federmann. 

The Lompoc Fire Department says they'll be doing their own patrols of the city on the Fourth, after the Lompoc Police Department announced earlier this week that they'll be lessening their illegal firework patrols.

"Public safety in the city of Lompoc is really strapped, we're down in resources and so anything that pulls us away from other emergencies makes resource allocation very difficult. We're grateful last night some witnesses were able to see the fire starting and got early notification to 911," Federamnn explained. 

Firework booth hours run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily: 
First Apostolic Church 729 North H St. (Vons) 
Lompoc Valley Parks, Rec & Pool Foundation 1124 W. Ocean Ave. (Dollar General) 
Lompoc Valley Baptist Church 1500 North H St. (Albertsons) 
Lompoc Valley 4-H Club 701 W. Central (Foods Co.) 
Lompoc Employee Development Association 1009 N. H St. (Sears) 

