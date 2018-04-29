Female first responders honored for their response to Thomas Fire in Ventura County

Female first responders honored for their work during Thomas Fire in Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - A reception was held for female first responders who worked tirelessly during the Thomas Fire.

State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, 19th Senate District, and Assemblymember Monique Limon, 37th Assembly District, co-hosted the event at the Ventura County Credit Union in Ventura.

They gave out Women of the Year First Responders Awards to dozens of women.

The women honored included Lourdes Gonzalez Campbell, Kimberly Coley, Genevieve Flores-Haro, Nicky Gore-Jones, Jolene Hoffman, Deputy Sheriff Amariz Loza, Junelyn Segui, and Kelly Turner.

They also honored all the women from the 146th Airlift Wing Channel Islands Air National Guard and the City of Ventura.

Some of the women worked as interpreters, others worked with people left homeless by the state's largest wildfire and others worked with animals in need of care.