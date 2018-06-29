Water test results comeback clean for discolored Channel Islands Harbor

Water samples being taken in Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - UPDATE:

Results for a water quality test performed by the Ventura County Harbor Department reveal the water in the Channel Islands Harbor is safe for human contact.

"We are very happy that the recent change in the color of the water was not caused by unsafe conditions,” said Marilyn Miller, Director of Harbor Planning & Redevelopment.

Miller says potential bacteria, heavy metals, and dissolved oxygen results came back within acceptable limits. Samples were taken in the west and east channels, as well as the main turning basin.

Quarterly testing was moved up due to residents' concerns with the conditions in the Mandalay and Seabridge communities in the City of Oxnard, north of Channel Islands Harbor.

The City of Oxnard also conducted bacteriological tests and also found the water not to be hazardous to human health.

“Water quality is extremely important to the businesses in the harbor, as well as residents and visitors," said Miller. "We have a large number of sailors, kayakers, paddle boarders and jet skiers, as well as children swimming at Kiddie Beach. The County of Ventura is working diligently to ensure that the harbor is safe for all users."

The County of Ventura owns and operates the Channel Islands south of the Harbor Boulevard bridges. Mandalay Bay, Seabridge, and communities north of the bridges are within the jurisdiction of the City of Oxnard.

“The jurisdictional issues can be confusing to residents, but we want to assure everyone that we are working closely with the City to find out what is causing the brown color and to implement any solutions that are available,” Miller said.

Concerned residents are encouraged to report any discoloration or odor in the waterways north of Channel Islands Blvd by calling the City of Oxnard Public Works at 805-797-7598. For concerns south of Channel Islands Blvd in the Channel Islands Harbor, please call Ventura County Harbor Patrol at 805-973-5959.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Concern over brown, discolored water in the Mandalay Bay and Channel Islands Harbor led to testing.

Although the harbor is run by the county of Ventura, Crews from the city of Oxnard tested the water in various places on Saturday. Workers said they would do it again on Sunday.

The mayor of Oxnard toured the harbor by boat on Thursday following complaints. Residents have been complaining about the brown water for days. It is visible in the main channel where children are learning to sail during a weekday summer camp. Harbor Patrol officers said there is no proof it is harmful, but residents aren't so sure. Homeowners said they were notified about a county project to clean watermains.

Many residents in Oxnard Shores and Mandalay Bay said they believe NRG turned off pumps used to circulate harbor water following the rejection of a plan to build another power plant on Mandalay Beach in Oxnard.

Oxnard crews said it would take about 7-days for the water test results to be complete.