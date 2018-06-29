City of Goleta takes over management of Goleta Valley Library

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Library staff urges Goleta Valley residents to come in and get a new Goleta Valley Library card. (Ryder Christ/KEYT.com)

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Library staff urges Goleta Valley residents to come in and get a new Goleta Valley Library card. (Ryder Christ/KEYT.com)

GOLETA, Calif. - UPDATE:

The City of Goleta will take over management of the Goleta Valley Library on July 1.

"It will be a very exciting day for us, and it is something that we have longed to do for quite some time," said Valerie Kushnerov, Goleta Community Relations Manager.

About 225 volunteers have re-barcoded more than 70,000 materials in preparation for the big day, said Kushnerov.

All patrons in the Goleta Valley area are urged to pick up their new Goleta Valley library card. This is required if you want to check out any material or access any online resources.

The new Goleta Valley Library cards will work at any Santa Barbara County Library and any library in the Black Gold System between San Luis Obispo and Santa Paula.

"Part of this transition is you will need to get a new library card," said Kushnerov. "And so if you haven't already stopped by the library, we will encourage you to do so. You get this great little City of Goleta library card, and it will allow you to use any of the Black Gold Systems from San Luis Obispo down to Santa Paula."

People not living in the Goleta Valley but wish to use the library may still use their Santa Barbara Library card.

One library staff member says the transition in management from the City of Santa Barbara to the City of Goleta has been "painless" and she was excited to trade-in her old library card.

The Goleta Valley Library official ribbon cutting will be on July 1 at noon.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A temporary block on all current registered Goleta Library card users will be placed May 1 to facilitate the Goleta Valley Library transition.

Due to the transfer of operations of the Goleta Branch Library from the Santa Barbara Public Library system to the City of Goleta, all Goleta Branch Library registered users will need to update their library card with a Goleta Valley Library card number.

The Black Gold Library Cooperative Library System manages library material deliveries, technology, and resources shared within the public libraries throughout the Central Coast and requires each card to be registered to only one library within the system. Due to the transfer, all Santa Barbara Public Library users that registered their card to the Goleta Branch Library will have to reregister their card to the new Goleta Valley Library.

Patrons registered to the Goleta Branch Library will need to come into the Goleta Valley Library or any Santa Barbara Public Library location to update their account before they can check out any new material or access electronic resources.

If you are a Santa Barbara Public Library card user and do not live in Goleta or Isla Vista, you do not need to change your card. If you do live in Goleta or Isla Vista, it is recommended that you re-register your card with the new Goleta Valley Library.

The City of Goleta takes over operations of the Library July 1, 2018.

For more information on the Goleta Branch library becoming the Goleta Valley Library, click here.