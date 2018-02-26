Scholastic Surf Series makes the best of mediocre waves

Students from up and down the coast...

VENTURA, Calif. - Surfers made the best of mediocre waves on Sunday during the Scholastic Surf Series in Ventura.

The shortboard and longboard and bodyboarding competition took place at C Street in Ventura near the Ventura County Fairground stables.

Competitors from Los Angeles to Morro Bay are competing in the series.

Contest director Mike McCabe said it was nice to see surfers surf for a team rather than individual recognition.

Teams from Santa Barbara, Arroyo Grande, Ventura, Morro Bay and Ventura faced off in the afternoon.

The series continued next weekend at the same location.