Dreamer allies rally in support of clean Dream Act

Dreamer allies rally in support of...

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A Supreme Court victory for DACA and a setback for the Trump Administration in the ongoing battle over the future of immigrants brought to this country illegally.

Closer to home, a Central Coast group urging folks to contact their congressman and protect Dreamers.

The Central Coast Coalition for Undocumented Student Success (CCC-USS) is calling on lawmakers, like Salud Carbajal, to pass a Clean Dream Act, which means a pathway to citizenship for undocumented people with no funding for a border wall.

Ralliers in San Luis Obispo want their fellow community members to not live in fear of deportation.

"At Cal poly we have about 200 students who are Dreamers and when they graduate their future is a little bit uncertain whether they'll be able to work with DACA expiring. Currently DACA is in limbo," said Adrienne Garcia-Specht, CCC-USS.

Local human rights attorneys say Dreamers could be in limbo well past that March 5th deadline.

"I think there's going to be at least another year where the court is going to hold this in place while a legitimate process of winding it down happens or not," said Victor Conde, an International Human Rights Lawyer from Arroyo Grande.

On Monday, the nation's highest court rejected a request from the Trump Administration to consider the fate of the DACA Program.

"There is nothing unique about the case that would justify it's skipping the appeal process. Trump just didn't want to take the chance that the Ninth Circuit turn him down, which it would have," said Conde.

As Trump dukes it out with Democrats in Washington, DACA supporters on the Central Coast say what's happening is an unjust violation of the country's human rights obligation.

"How we treat the DACA people will make America great, not how wealthy we are or how the stock market is doing," said Conde.

Dreamer allies want DACA recipients to know they are supported.

"These Dreamers need to be taken into our hearts, our souls and be accepted as citizens in our country now," said Susan Dressler, Bend the Arc.

According to the Pew Research Center, 800,000 young immigrants have recieved work permits and protections through the DACA Program.