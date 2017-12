Toy donations for Thomas Fire victims (Photo contributed by Marie Claire de Martino)

VENTURA, Calif. - Organizers of a Christmas Benefit Concert at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme on Saturday spent Christmas Eve delivering toys to people affected by the Thomas Fire.

Members of Tina's Ports of Paradise Polynesian dance group dropped off about 60 toys at the National Guard Armory in Ventura, but they have hundreds more that were donated over the holiday weekend..

They plan to call the Thomas Fire command post to see where the toys should go.

They also plan to use #VenturaStrong and other social media sites to spread the word about the donated toys.

For more information contact Haatoa Vainuku at (805)253--4499.