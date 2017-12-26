Crime

Ventura stabbing victim dies from wounds suffered Christmas night

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 07:41 AM PST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 11:14 AM PST

VENTURA, Calif. - A man died from his injuries following a Christmas night stabbing in Ventura, police have confirmed.

The victim, believed to be in his 30's, passed away early Tuesday morning at a local hospital. Ventura Police detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing. 

Police say the incident happened Monday around 9:50 p.m. inside a parking structure on East Harbor Blvd. near the Crown Plaza hotel.

The identity of the victim has not been released and no arrests have been made.

Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


