Ventura stabbing victim dies from wounds suffered Christmas night

VENTURA, Calif. - A man died from his injuries following a Christmas night stabbing in Ventura, police have confirmed.

The victim, believed to be in his 30's, passed away early Tuesday morning at a local hospital. Ventura Police detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Police say the incident happened Monday around 9:50 p.m. inside a parking structure on East Harbor Blvd. near the Crown Plaza hotel.

The identity of the victim has not been released and no arrests have been made.