Vandals targeting Santa Maria elementary School

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - School may be out for the summer but some Santa Maria vandals aren’t taking a vacation.

From broken windows to a fire, school officials are asking for your help.

The Santa Maria Bonita School District says, unfortunately, vandalism is fairly common at Tunnell Elementary School, and folks who live in the neighborhood speculate that unsupervised kids with nothing to do could be to blame.

A hotbed of criminal activity and mischief has been taking place across the street from Patty Corral’s home.

“Just a lot of people trying to break in, vandalizing, on the roof. I don’t know what they’re trying to do on the roof,” said Corral, who lives across the street from the school.

The scene of the crime, an unlikely place - Tunnell Elementary School.

“It does kind of make us a little nervous. We’ve had one of our cars vandalized,” said Corral.

While Corral says people have always been known to loiter on the roof, the lawlessness escalated when a fire was started underneath a portable classroom on June 6th.

“Fortunately, a neighbor saw the smoke and called the fire department, so there was minimal damage,” said Maggie White, Public Information Officer for the Santa Maria Bonita School District.

From there, windows have been broken multiple times. As of Wednesday afternoon, a classroom was still boarded up.

“Even this time, the vandals came back after the boards were put up on the broken windows and attempted to make some more vandalism,” said White.

The School District says someone even damaged the computer lab.

“We are asking the community to keep your eyes open at all of our school sites during the summer. It will make a big difference, then we don’t have to spend money on repairing locks and re-painting and fixing windows, we can really put that money where it makes a difference for the students,” said White.

The uptick in vandalism has neighbors like Corral on high alert.

“Just make sure everything is locked and a little more extra security,” said Corral about what she plans to do going forward.

With a maintenance staff on call and a security detail patrolling the area, school administrators are hoping we can all keep our campuses safe year-round.

“Schools are part of our community. We need to take care of them, we need to protect that investment not only for our children but for our community,” said White.

White says classrooms have alarms and there are many cameras on campus.