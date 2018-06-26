Two suspects arrested and numerous stolen items found in a Carpinteria homeless camp

Two arrested in homeless camp where...

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Two suspects have been arrested and a large load of items believed to be stolen in recent burglaries has been taken in as evidence from a Carpinteria homeless camp.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department says the beachfront private community of Sandyland Cove had several crimes recently. NewsChannel 3 found out that residents were talking, texting, emailing and calling the Sheriff after burglaries.

Stolen items are on display at the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department after they were confiscated in the arrest of two suspects inside a Carpinteria homeless camp. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

Stolen items are on display at the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department after they were confiscated in the arrest of two suspects inside a Carpinteria homeless camp. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

"I just know there have been some thefts," said Amanda Serra who was visiting the area as she has for years. "My uncle sent me an email to say 'hey this is happening.'"

Sheriff's Sgt. Mike McCoy from the Coastal Division said a security worker found a homeless encampment nearby in an area of the Salt Marsh under a large canopy of the brush. There, he saw a key clue.

Stolen items are on display at the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department after they were confiscated in the arrest of two suspects inside a Carpinteria homeless camp. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

Stolen items are on display at the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department after they were confiscated in the arrest of two suspects inside a Carpinteria homeless camp. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

"An orange bike with a wooden basket on it. And it had a lot of belongings and that had actually been reported as stolen about last week. So when he saw that, he believed he had people that were involved in the theft somehow," said McCoy.

When deputies arrived, two people were arrested at this site. Both are 23 and from Carpinteria. They have been identified as Michael Sperry-King and Leandra Beck. They are facing charges of trespassing, refusing to leave owners land, under the influence of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.

Leandra Beck, 23 years old, of Carpinteria | Michael Spenny-King, 23 years old, of Carpinteria | Booking Photos (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

Leandra Beck, 23 years old, of Carpinteria | Michael Spenny-King, 23 years old, of Carpinteria | Booking Photos (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

Serra says as the thefts were taking place, and email was going around "saying to make sure all your doors and windows are locked and your security system is up."

"There were iPad type devices, cell phones, sunglasses, we had tools, cameras, binoculars, a lot of things that would be associated with bird watching which is done here or taking beautiful pictures of the beach. We believe they were likely taken from the residents that were here," said McCoy. Several photos of the items recovered have been released by detectives on the case.

The campsite had many items of clothing, beer bottles, discarded food containers, a tent and an odor of human waste near an environmentally sensitive area.

This found campsite had many items of clothing, beer bottles, discarded food containers, a tent and an odor of human waste near an environmentally sensitive area. (Photo: Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

This found campsite had many items of clothing, beer bottles, discarded food containers, a tent and an odor of human waste near an environmentally sensitive area. (Photo: Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff's department wants anyone who has had items stolen or had a break in to report it, and if they recognize some of the stolen items they need to call the Carpinteria station to come in to pick it up.

"We are also looking for help from the community from hikers, people that are out enjoying the beach that if they find something that is suspicious to give us a call," said McCoy.

Stolen items are on display at the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department after they were confiscated in the arrest of two suspects inside a Carpinteria homeless camp. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

Stolen items are on display at the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department after they were confiscated in the arrest of two suspects inside a Carpinteria homeless camp. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

Other homeless camps over the years in the area have been discovered and broken up, but they have mainly been on the side of the Carpinteria Salt Marsh closest to the city and main beach. This location was on the western end.

For more information, click here or call 805-684 4561.

"An orange bike with a wooden basket on it. And it had a lot of belongings and that had actually been reported as stolen about last week. So when he saw that, he believed he had people that were involved in the theft somehow," said Sheriff's Sgt. Mike McCoy. (Photo: Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)