Two separate incidents bring heavy police presence to Goleta Valley neighborhood

A man believed to be a transient was taken into police custody after a passerby reported seeing the man brandishing a knife during an argument with another person near the Turnpike Vons in Goleta Valley. (John Palminteri / KEYT.com)

A man believed to be a transient was taken into police custody after a passerby reported seeing the man brandishing a knife during an argument with another person near the Turnpike Vons in Goleta Valley. (John Palminteri / KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Numerous deputies converged in the area of Turnpike Road and Hollister Avenue, an unincorporated part of Santa Barbara County, Friday afternoon on two unrelated incidents that occurred at nearly the same time.

At about 1:30 p.m. a deputy with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office was flagged down near the Vons grocery store by a passerby to report they had seen a man brandishing a knife.

Authorities say the man with the knife, whom they believe to be a transient, was apparently in an argument with another man. Deputies took the man with the knife into custody for charges not related to brandishing a knife. Deputies were not able to locate the second man involved in the incident.

The knife was not displayed inside the grocery store.

Around the same time, a teen that had warrants out for his arrest was spotted by a deputy and a chase began after the teen ran away from deputies trying to confront him. The teen was eventually taken into custody near San Marcos High School.

The two incidents were unrelated.