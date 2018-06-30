Two people robbed at knife-point on Gibraltar Road, Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that occurred just before 6 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Gibraltar Road.

The two victims told investigators that three male suspects approached them and robbed them at knife-point while taking items from their car.

After the robbery, the Sheriff's Office says the victims followed the suspects to a home in the 1100 block of Hillcrest Road in Santa Barbara. Deputies met the victims at that location but were unable to locate any of the suspects.

The suspects are described as Hispanic men in their 20's, between 5-feet 7-inches tall and 5-feet 11-inches tall. Two of them were wearing flannel shirts, and the third man wore a hooded pullover jacket. All had their faces covered with bandanas.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 805-681-4100, or 805-681-4171 for anyone wishing to remain anonymous.