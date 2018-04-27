Two Oxnard police officers injured during traffic stop

OXNARD, Calif. - Two Oxnard Police officers were injured while conducting a traffic stop Thursday night.

The police department says officers pulled over a vehicle on the 1600 block of Billings Street around 9:25 p.m. driven by Jose Sanchez, 28, of Oxnard. During the traffic stop, officers discovered that Sanchez had an arrest warrant out of Los Angeles County. When they tried to remove the suspect from the car he drove off running over the leg of one officer, the other falling from the vehicle, according to officials.

Both officers were transported to the hospital and have since been released.

Authorities say they located Sanchez a short time later and arrested him for assault with a deadly weapon and resisting the duties of a police officer.