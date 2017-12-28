Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen property taken over holiday season

Stephen Michael Maier, 29 years; Kyle Michael Turner, 27 years (Morro Bay Police Department)

MORRO BAY, Calif. - A routine traffic stop in Morro Bay led to the recovery of many stolen items that had been taken over the holiday season.

Several theft victims happily recovered their stolen items at the Morro Bay Police Department after they were contacted by police.

Authorities say 29-year-old Stephen Michael Maier and 27-year-old Kyle Michael Turner were pulled over on Dec. 26 in the area of Kennedy Way and Quintana Road in Morro Bay for a vehicle code violation. Police say Mier was the driver and was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. Turner, his passenger, was also arrested for possession of illegal drugs.

After a search of Maier's car, police say they found stolen mail, a package that had been taken from a home after it was delivered, and other stolen property from the communities of Los Osos, Cayucos, and Atascadero.

Maier and Turner are accused of committing several car thefts where jewelry, checkbooks, credit cards, clothing, boxing gear, and other items were stolen.

Both men were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for possession of stolen property and stolen mail. Maier was additionally booked for possession of illegal drugs and Turner for being under the influence of drugs, according to authorities.

Police are working with other local law enforcement agencies to locate any additional theft victims related to this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Morro Bay Police Detectives Martin and Stuart at 805-772-6233.

Morro Bay police remind the community to lock their cars and don't leave items of value inside of cars, especially during the holiday season. This advisory extends to packages coming from online shopping.