Crime

Three gang members with firearms arrested in Oxnard

Posted: Jun 30, 2018 12:17 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2018 12:17 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - A citizen's report led to the arrest of three gang members with firearms in Oxnard Friday afternoon.

Oxnard Police responded to the area of Yale Street and Highland Avenue to investigate a citizen's report of several gang members loitering in the area. Officers arrived and observed seven subjects with open containers of alcohol.

During the investigation, officers say they attempted to search 21-year old Filemoni Aloese from Oxnard but he became uncooperative. Officers found a 9-shot 22 caliber revolver concealed in Aloese's waistband.

Officers also found a hammer concealed on another gang member in the group, 23-year old Rodolfo Raya from Oxnard. Raya also reportedly had a concealed meth pipe on his person.

When officers searched the vehicle near the group, they found a 22 caliber semi-automatic pistol. The red Nissan Sentra was determined to belong to another member in the group, 20-year old Russel Escalone. 

Aloese and Escalona were arrested for firearms-related charges and Raya was arrested for concealing a weapon as well as having drug paraphernalia.

The Oxnard Police Department encourages residents to call the Oxnard Police Department at 1-800-222-8477 to report any suspicious behavior.

