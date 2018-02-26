Suspect arrested after UCSB student stabbed in I.V.

19-year-old Cyrus Rocky McClain of Isla Vista is being held on $350,000 bail. (Photo: Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department)

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - A 19-year-old man from Isla Vista has been arrested after the stabbing of a UC Santa Barbara student.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies picked up Cyrus Rocky McClain after serving several search warrants in Isla Vista. McClain is accused of stabbing a 24-year-old woman after an altercation with her boyfriend when McClain was found trespassing on the property.

Authorities say the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Friday February 23 on the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista.

The victim has stab wounds to the pelvis area. She is recovering from her injuries. Those wounds are not life threatening, according to officials.

McClain is booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and bodily harm inflicted during the commission of a felony. He is being held on $350,000 bail.

