Suspect arrested after taking off clothes and leading police in slow speed chase

Ryan Faberbrook, 40 years old, of Los Angeles (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

Ryan Faberbrook, 40 years old, of Los Angeles (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - A short police pursuit through the City of Port Hueneme on Feb. 25 ended in a bizarre arrest.

Authorities say 40-year-old Los Angeles resident Ryan Faberbrook led law enforcement on a slow speed pursuit for about five minutes and stopped at the entrance gate to the Naval Base Ventura County on Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue without making an attempt to enter the base.

For several hours, Ventura County Sheriff's deputies and negotiators from the Tactical Negotiation Unit attempted to speak with Faberbrook but he refused to respond, instead, at one point he removed the majority of his clothes and displayed other "bizarre behaviors," according to the Sheriff's Office.

At about 2 p.m., deputies used less lethal force to arrest Faberbrook after negotiations to make him comply with deputies' orders failed. He received medical treatment on scene for minor injuries he received during the arrest.

The incident began at about 10:30 a.m. when someone called 911 to report a reckless and possibly drunk driver in the area of South Victoria Avenue and Kiddie Beach in the community of Silverstrand, Oxnard. A responding deputy spotted the car and tried to pull over the driver but the driver refused to stop. That's when the slow speed chase began.

The Sheriff's Office says its not sure why Faberbrook fled from deputies or refused to cooperate at the end of the pursuit. He was booked into Ventura County Jail for evading an officer and resisting arrest.