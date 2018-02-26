Crime

Suspect arrested after taking off clothes and leading police in slow speed chase

Chase stopped outside Naval Base Ventura County

By:

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 11:42 AM PST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 11:42 AM PST

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - A short police pursuit through the City of Port Hueneme on Feb. 25 ended in a bizarre arrest.

Authorities say 40-year-old Los Angeles resident Ryan Faberbrook led law enforcement on a slow speed pursuit for about five minutes and stopped at the entrance gate to the Naval Base Ventura County on Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue without making an attempt to enter the base.

For several hours, Ventura County Sheriff's deputies and negotiators from the Tactical Negotiation Unit attempted to speak with Faberbrook but he refused to respond, instead, at one point he removed the majority of his clothes and displayed other "bizarre behaviors," according to the Sheriff's Office.

At about 2 p.m., deputies used less lethal force to arrest Faberbrook after negotiations to make him comply with deputies' orders failed. He received medical treatment on scene for minor injuries he received during the arrest.

The incident began at about 10:30 a.m. when someone called 911 to report a reckless and possibly drunk driver in the area of South Victoria Avenue and Kiddie Beach in the community of Silverstrand, Oxnard. A responding deputy spotted the car and tried to pull over the driver but the driver refused to stop. That's when the slow speed chase began.

The Sheriff's Office says its not sure why Faberbrook fled from deputies or refused to cooperate at the end of the pursuit. He was booked into Ventura County Jail for evading an officer and resisting arrest.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire
Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology
Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology

What you can buy with bitcoin
George Frey/Getty Images

What you can buy with bitcoin

What to know about DACA timeline
Drew Angerer/2018 Getty Images

What to know about DACA timeline

Flood warnings issued for drenched Midwest, South
CNN video

Flood warnings issued for drenched Midwest, South

On this day: February 27
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: February 27

Celebrity couples who met on set
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Celebrity couples who met on set

Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

2018 Oscar Nominations
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2018 Oscar Nominations

Celebrity mugshots
Ventura County Sheriff's Office via CNN

Celebrity mugshots

'Rubens Castle,' home and subject of Flemish master, is for sale
Peter Paul Rubens [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

'Rubens Castle,' home and subject of Flemish master, is for sale

Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

War and misery in Syria
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

War and misery in Syria

On this day: February 26
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

On this day: February 26

Female stars who've rocked short haircuts
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Female stars who've rocked short haircuts

8 ways to lower your blood pressure
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

8 ways to lower your blood pressure

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony

Notable deaths of 2018
Justin Goff/UK Press Via Getty

Notable deaths of 2018