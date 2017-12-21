Crime

Shooting in Port Hueneme leaves one man fighting for his life

Posted: Dec 21, 2017 12:45 PM PST

Updated: Dec 21, 2017 12:45 PM PST

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - Port Hueneme police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

The shooting occurred on Dec. 20, 2017, at about 8:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Anchor Avenue in Port Hueneme.

Officers were initially called out to the scene on reports of shots fired in the area but soon after received another call about a Hispanic adult man lying in between two condominium complexes on Anchor Avenue.

First responders located the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. Port Hueneme police say the victim, who was not identified, was listed in critical condition but is expected to survive his injuries.

There is no suspect(s) description at this time and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Detective Mike Hamrick at 805-986-6541 or 805-986-6530, or email at mhamrick@cityofporthueneme.org.

