Sheriff says suspected serial killer has ties to Goleta murders

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown says he believes the serial killer caught in Sacramento, Joseph De Angelo is responsible for unsolved killings in the Goleta Valley nearly 40 years ago. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

GOLETA, Calif. - A suspected serial killer with a trail of deaths and assaults throughout California, who was just caught, has ties to murders in Goleta, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown.

After the high profile press conference announcement in Sacramento about the capture of Joseph De Angelo, links to evidence obtained nearly 40 years ago in local killings showed the same suspect was involved.

Brown said, "absolutely" when asked about the ties between the crime spree that involved, burglaries, rapes, assaults, and, in the Goleta area, two double murders.



"It was linked to the profile to the original night stalker and east bay area rapist, " said Solomon. "The Sheriff's department office has never stopped working to identify who was responsible for these horrific crimes in our community and for the terror that was instilled into the heart of so many community members over the years."

The DNA taken in by detectives at the scene of the killings involving Cheri Domingo and Greg Sanchez matched the DNA investigators in Northern California said belonged to the suspect.

They eventually obtained a DNA sample from De Angelo and it was a match there and Brown said that connected the loop to the DNA in Santa Barbara County.

On the other crimes he is investigating, the Sheriff spoke confidently that there would be other verification in the days ahead. "We absolutely believe that," said Brown "This suspect has been linked to 12 murders, 50 rapes and hundreds of burglaries that resulted and committed in the Sacramento area and the Santa Barbara area and the Orange County area."

The Sheriff's department says in one of the other cases, Dr. Robert Offerman and his girlfriend Alexandria Manning were found dead by gunshots in Offerman's condo on Avenida Pequena. That was December 30, 1979.

Three months earlier a couple nearby on Queen Ann Lane were tied up but were not killed.

Investigators say before 1978 the crimes believed to be committed by De Angelo were rapes and burglaries. After that homicides were starting to take place.

In the Santa Barbara County cases still being investigated and linked to De Angelo, ultimately the District Attorney Joyce Dudley will file the charges once they are determined.



Brown also said pictures of De Angelo from 1979 to 1981 would be circulated to see if anyone who lived in the area remembers him and what he was doing so they can recreate his life, home and actions.

If anyone has that information they can contact the Sheriff's Department at 805 681 4171.