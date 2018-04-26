Crime

Sheriff says suspected serial killer has ties to Goleta murders

Two double murders and two assaults 40 years ago

By:

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 08:37 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2018 11:02 AM PDT

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown says he believes the serial killer caught in Sacramento, Joseph De Angelo is responsible for unsolved killings in the Goleta Valley nearly 40 years ago. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

GOLETA, Calif. - A suspected serial killer with a trail of deaths and assaults  throughout California, who was just caught, has ties to murders in Goleta, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown.

After the high profile press conference announcement in Sacramento about the capture of Joseph De Angelo, links to evidence obtained nearly 40 years ago in local killings showed the same suspect was involved.

Brown said, "absolutely" when asked about the ties between the crime spree that involved, burglaries, rapes, assaults, and, in the Goleta area, two double murders.


"It was linked to the profile to the original night stalker and east bay area rapist, " said Solomon.  "The Sheriff's department office has never stopped working to identify who was responsible for these horrific crimes in our community  and for the terror that was instilled into the heart of so many community members  over the  years."

The DNA taken in by detectives at the scene of the killings involving Cheri Domingo and Greg Sanchez matched the DNA investigators in Northern California said belonged to the suspect.   

They eventually obtained a DNA sample from De Angelo and it was a match there and Brown said that connected the loop to the DNA in Santa Barbara County.

On the other crimes he is investigating, the Sheriff spoke confidently that there would be other verification in the days ahead.   "We absolutely believe that," said Brown  "This suspect has been linked to 12 murders, 50 rapes and hundreds of burglaries that resulted and committed in the Sacramento area and the Santa Barbara area and the Orange County area."

The Sheriff's department says in one of the other cases, Dr. Robert Offerman and his girlfriend Alexandria Manning were found dead by gunshots in Offerman's condo on Avenida Pequena.  That was December 30, 1979.    

Three months earlier a couple nearby on Queen Ann Lane were tied up but were not killed.

Investigators say before 1978 the crimes believed to be committed by De Angelo were rapes and burglaries. After that homicides were starting to take place.

In the Santa Barbara County cases still being investigated and linked to De Angelo, ultimately the District Attorney Joyce Dudley will file the charges once they are determined.
 

Brown also said pictures of De Angelo from 1979 to 1981 would be circulated to see if anyone who lived in the area remembers him and what he was doing so they can recreate his life, home and actions.

If anyone has that information they can contact the Sheriff's Department at 805 681 4171.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner

On this day: April 29
Greg Fiume/Getty Images

On this day: April 29

On this day: April 28
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this day: April 28

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends
Marvel via CNN

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends

Sports champs who have visited White House
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sports champs who have visited White House

LTI's list of the best London hotels
Claridge's via CNN

LTI's list of the best London hotels

Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting
Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images

Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting

On this day: April 27
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: April 27

Easy ways to better your credit score
iStock/i_frontier

Easy ways to better your credit score

Surprising celebrity birthplaces
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Surprising celebrity birthplaces

The victims of the Golden State Killer
Sacramento County Sheriff's Department via CNN

The victims of the Golden State Killer

From beauty queen to Hollywood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From beauty queen to Hollywood

On this day: April 26
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On this day: April 26

10 most climate-damaging foods
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

10 most climate-damaging foods

Can you guess the celebrity tattoo?
Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Can you guess the celebrity tattoo?

Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

Trumps host their first state dinner
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Trumps host their first state dinner