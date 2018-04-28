Search for wanted suspect in Santa Maria neighborhood over

Search for Unknown Santa Maria Suspect

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - UPDATE

A search in Santa Maria led by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office for a wanted individual is over. The suspect was not caught.

The search was assisted by Santa Maria police and County Probation officers, along with a K-9 team.

Police searched neighborhood areas just north of Donovan Road and near North Oakley Avenue.

Santa Maria Police on the streets in the area just north of Donovan Road, near North Oakley Avenue. Reports indicating a search is on for an unknown suspect. Several police officers stationed in the surrounding area, helicopter circling and K-9 unit on scene. pic.twitter.com/OKs1UgX92H — Dave Alley (@KCOYDave) April 27, 2018

------------

Authorities are currently conducting a suspect search in a neighborhood around Mary Drive and Jewel Street in the city of Santa Maria.

It's unknown what the suspect is being wanted for but law enforcement officials believe that person may be armed.

A perimeter has been set up in the area by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies and Santa Maria police as a police helicopter circles the area.

The incident was first reported just before 11 a.m. Friday.

No further details were immediately known. KCOY 12 Reporter Dave Alley is on scene. We'll update this developing story when new information becomes available.