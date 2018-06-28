Crime

Child Molestation suspects will collectively serve over 300 years to life in prison

DA announces verdict on two separate cases

  Newsroom Staff

Posted: May 04, 2018 05:25 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 03:30 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - --UPDATE--

Two Santa Barbara County criminal defendants, who had previously been convicted of multiple child molestation charges, were sentenced Wednesday to collectively over 300 years to life in state prison.

Manuel Ruiz Rios was sentenced to 170 years to life in Prison in Santa Barbara Superior Court Wednesday after being found guilty of 13 counts of sexually abusing two children, over a three year period, beginning when the children were three years old.

On June 4, 2018, Eduardo Barragan Barajas was sentenced to 170 years to life in prison in Santa Maria Superior Court after being found guilty of 13 counts of sexually abusing a child from the age of 10 to 13 years old.

“These crimes are despicable," said Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley. "Repeatedly assaulting and preying upon child victims is unconscionable and the punishment should be commensurate with the crime. None of these horrendous crimes could have been successfully litigated without exceptional investigation by our local law enforcement agencies, zealous prosecution by the District Attorney staff, and above all, the bravery of the young victims and their loved ones.”

ORIGINAL STORY

Santa Maria resident Eduardo Barragan Barajas, 33, faces life in prison after being found guilty of 13 counts of child molestation.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday that Barajas was found guilty of six counts of sexual intercourse with a child ten years old or younger, and seven counts of a lewd act upon a child under the age of 14.

Barajas began regularly sexually abusing the victim when she was just 8 years old, the DA's office said.

"It remains inconceivable that someone could sexually assault a child. Thankfully, as a result of this thorough investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department and rigorous prosecution by Deputy District Attorney Bill Ha, this child molester will never be able to do that again," commented Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

Barajas returns to court on June 4, 2018 for sentencing.

