Santa Maria jury finds Victor Martinez guilty in the murder of Marilyn Pharis

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 05:39 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2018 08:56 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - --UPDATE--

Victory Aureliano Martinez has been found guilty of murdering Marilyn Pharis on July 24, 2015.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley says Martinez will face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The jury found true the special circumstances of felony murder for burglary in the first degree, robbery, and rape by foreign instrument. They also found the special allegation that Martinez personally used a hammer during the assault. 

The jury found that on July 24, 2015, Martinez and Jose Villagomez entered the home of Marilyn Pharis while she was sleeping. Martinez woke up Pharis and attempted to sexually assault her. Martinez then began to beat and repeatedly strangle Pharis as she fought back. Pharis died as result of the assault. 

“This case was heartbreaking for both Marilyn Pharis’ loved ones and the entire Santa Maria community," said Dudley. "This extraordinary verdict is the result of relentless hard work and professionalism on the part of the Santa Maria Police Department and Prosecutors Ann Bramsen and Fabiana Fede and their team.”

Martinez will return to Court on July 2, 2018, for sentencing. 

 

The prosecution and defense wrapped up their closing arguments Tuesday morning in the trial of Victor Martinez. 

The defense is actively trying to bring home their narrative that the hospital killed Marilyn Pharis. Attorney Lori Pedego added Tuesday that Martinez didn't have any intent to steal because he could have taken more items other than the coins once Pharis was unconscious. 

Pedego also argued there was no proof of sexual assault or even torture because Martinez didn't extort or persuade Pharis to do anything. At the end of her arguments, Pedego told the jury if you use "common sense" you'll acquit Martinez on all counts.

The prosecution then began their rebuttal. Attorney Ann Bramson quoting the defense several times in slides she entitled "outrageous accusations." 

Bramson says Pedego's argument that Martinez didn't have the intent to steal was refuted by his interrogation transcripts where Martinez says he took a tablet -- but that was later discovered to be a Weight Watchers calculator. 

Bramson reminded the jury that they didn't have to agree on what theory leads to first degree murder as long as they all agree it's first degree.

Jurors will be returning to the courthouse for deliberations Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at 8:30 a.m.

