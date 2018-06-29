Santa Barbara Police arrest 5 narcotic suspects, seize half-pound of meth

(Left to Right) Lisa Ybarra, Enrique Moran, Amanda Perez, Elizabeth Chavez, and Abraham Morales were arrested following a narcotics investigation in Santa Barbara. (Photo Credit: Santa Barbara Police Department)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Police arrest five narcotic suspects and seize about half-pound of meth after a narcotics investigation in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Police say they received numerous complaints about suspected drug dealings happening at a home on the 800 block of Anapamu Street in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Police Narcotics Detectives began surveying the home on June 26 at approximately 8 p.m. and the next morning, detectives received an authorized search warrant to conduct a vehicle stop.

Detectives stopped a green 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck in the area of Northbound 101 and Milpas street, which Police say was connected to the surveilled home.

Detectives say while they were detaining three occupants inside the truck, the driver, 58-year old Abraham Morales, abruptly fled leading detectives on a vehicle pursuit.

While in pursuit, Morales collided with a parked tow truck in the area of De La Guerra Street and Nopal Street causing minor damage to both trucks. Police say officers stopped the vehicle in pursuit at De La Guerra and Vine Street.

Police say the two passengers and Morales fled the vehicle but were quickly caught within a vicinity perimeter set up by detectives.

Detectives searched the Chevy truck and found one ounce of heroin and about a half-pound of meth with a street value of $10,000.

Police arrested Morales for transportation of meth and heroin, conspiracy, and assault on an officer and evading.

Police also arrested the two other passengers, 44-year old Elizabeth Chavez and 31-year old Enrique Moran.

Chavez has been arrested for transportation of meth and heroin and conspiracy. Moran was arrested for violating his felony probation warrant.

Detectives returned to the home on Anapamu that night and the next morning around 8 a.m., detectives executed a search warrant and detained four females inside, two of the women were arrested.

1.5 ounces of meth and 2.3 grams of heroin were found on 26-year old Amanda Perez at the time of her arrest.

The second woman inside the house, 48-year old Lisa Ybarra, was arrested for violating her felony probation detainer.

All suspects in this case were Santa Barbara residents and were booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail.