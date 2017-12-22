San Luis Obispo police looking for man that robbed SLO Credit Union

Suspect in SLO Credit Union bank robbery. (San Luis Obispo Police Department)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the SLO Credit Union located at 1220 Osos Street.

Police say a man entered the bank and waited for customers to leave before approaching the bank teller and demanding money.

Police describe the suspect as a White man in his 60's, 5-feet 2-inches to 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds.

After taking the money from the bank teller, the suspect calmly walked out the front of the bank and was last seen walking south on Osos Street towards Pacific Street, police say.

The suspect was wearing a black ball cap with a black hooded sweatshirt over the top of the hat, according to investigators. He also had a long sleeve, light-colored shirt or sweater on over the hooded sweatshirt. He was wearing light-colored, long pants and light-colored gloves. Authorities say the suspect appeared unshaven but did not have a thick beard.

No weapons were seen during the robbery and nobody was hurt in the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the SLO Police Department or Crime Stoppers.