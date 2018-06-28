San Luis Obispo homeless man arrested for assaulting a minor
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A San Luis Obispo homeless man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a minor Monday afternoon.
San Luis Obispo Police received a call regarding an assault that occurred in the 1000 block of Court Street around 4:33 p.m. The caller told dispatchers that a male grabbed her young daughter's hair and left after being confronted by a witness. The caller said the suspect left southbound toward Higuera.
Officers patrolling the downtown area saw a subject matching the description from the caller walking in the 700 block of Higuera. The suspect was detained and positively identified by the witness.
The suspect, Jonathan Davis, a transient from San Luis Obispo was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of battery on a child under 18 years of age.
Davis's bail has been set at $5,000.