Report of a DUI Driver leads to arrest for illegal assault weapons in Lompoc

Bertin Diaz Pulido (Photo Credit: Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

LOMPOC, Calif. - A witness's call of an intoxicated man fighting in a bar and then driving under influence leads to deputies finding illegal assault weapons in the man's car Thursday night.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated man attempting to fight patrons at The Sideways Inn at 144 State Highway 246 in Buellton around 11:00 p.m.

Witnesses say before deputies arrived, the suspect drove away in his vehicle. Based on initial information, deputies believed the intoxicated driver to be Bertin Diaz Pulido, who deputies say has had several aggressive encounters with law enforcement.

Deputies found Pulido in his driveway in the 600 block of Mail Road in Lompoc in the vehicle matching the witness's description.

The vehicle quickly sped away up the long driveway into a ranch and failed to yield to the deputy's light and sirens, nearly colliding with several parked cars and driving off the roadway, according to Sheriff's report.

After coming to a stop at the dead-end of the road, Pulido then exited his vehicle and allegedly began being aggressive and challenging deputies, refusing to obey their instructions.

Pulido was eventually detained and taken into custody. Deputies did a probable cause search of Pulido's vehicle and found an illegal AK-47 assault rifle chambered for .762x39 and two loaded magazines. An additional handgun magazine and dozens of rounds of ammunition were also recovered from the vehicle.

Pulido was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for charges of transporting an assault rifle, driving under the influence of alcohol, challenging to fight and resisting arrest.

(Photo Credit: Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)