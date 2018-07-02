Crime

Report of a DUI Driver leads to arrest for illegal assault weapons in Lompoc

Deputies say driver has history of being aggresive

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2018 03:29 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2018 05:34 PM PDT

LOMPOC, Calif. - A witness's call of an intoxicated man fighting in a bar and then driving under influence leads to deputies finding illegal assault weapons in the man's car Thursday night.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated man attempting to fight patrons at The Sideways Inn at 144 State Highway 246 in Buellton around 11:00 p.m.

Witnesses say before deputies arrived, the suspect drove away in his vehicle. Based on initial information, deputies believed the intoxicated driver to be Bertin Diaz Pulido, who deputies say has had several aggressive encounters with law enforcement.

Deputies found Pulido in his driveway in the 600 block of Mail Road in Lompoc in the vehicle matching the witness's description.  

The vehicle quickly sped away up the long driveway into a ranch and failed to yield to the deputy's light and sirens, nearly colliding with several parked cars and driving off the roadway, according to Sheriff's report.

After coming to a stop at the dead-end of the road, Pulido then exited his vehicle and allegedly began being aggressive and challenging deputies, refusing to obey their instructions.

Pulido was eventually detained and taken into custody. Deputies did a probable cause search of Pulido's vehicle and found an illegal AK-47 assault rifle chambered for .762x39 and two loaded magazines. An additional handgun magazine and dozens of rounds of ammunition were also recovered from the vehicle.

Pulido was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for charges of transporting an assault rifle, driving under the influence of alcohol, challenging to fight and resisting arrest.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

World Cup Round of 16
Francois Nel/2018 Getty Images

World Cup Round of 16

On this day: July 1
kris krug via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 1

"Families Belong Together" nationwide rallies

On this day: June 30
Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images

On this day: June 30

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?

Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

10 of TIME's Most Influential People on the Internet
Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

10 of TIME's Most Influential People on the Internet

Mass shootings in U.S. history
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Mass shootings in U.S. history

Capital Gazette shooting
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Capital Gazette shooting

On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims
Capital Gazette via CNN

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims

2018 World Cup Group Stage
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

2018 World Cup Group Stage

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years
White House archives

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Best states for children's well-being

Best states for children's well-being