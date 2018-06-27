Crime

Probation search of nuisance property leads to multiple arrests in Orcutt

3 men were arrested, one man was given a citation

Posted: Jun 26, 2018

ORCUTT, Calif. - Three men were arrested on Tuesday and a fourth man was given a citation after probation officers and deputies searched a nuisance property and found heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies and probation officers conducted a probation search at a residence on the 4100 black of Lockford Street in Orcutt. 

Deputies say they had received complaints of disruptive activity including fighting and suspected drug use at the Lockford residence. 

Compliance Response Team officers determined that one of the residences was 30-year old Michael Fortier from Orcutt. Fortier was on active post-release community supervision for robbery and felony possession of a firearm. 

When deputies, detectives, and probation officers entered the residence they found multiple subjects, including Fortier.

During the search of the property, officers found 22 grams of heroin along with multiple hypodermic needles and additional narcotic paraphernalia. 

Fortier was arrested on a probation detainer, possession of heroin, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.  

Another man inside the residence, 60-year old Jerry Emery from Orcutt, was arrested for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Also, 24-year old Adam Borunda from Orcutt was also arrested for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. 34-year old Amanda Bailey was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance. 

Fortier, Emery, and Borunda were booked into the Lompoc Jail.  Bailey has been issued a citation and was eventually released. 

