Police searching for armed robbery suspect

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect who attacked a clerk and stole cash early Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect entered the 7-11 on the 1300 block of North H. Street just after 2:30 a.m armed with a pistol and a large knife. The suspect then punched the clerk several times in the back while forcing the clerk to the floor. The suspect removed an undisclosed amount and cash and then fled on foot.

The suspect reportedly threatened to shoot the clerk if he attempted to get up from the floor, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build and long dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crime and a dark colored bandana across the lower portion of his face.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.