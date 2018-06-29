Police recover bicycles believed to be stolen, Santa Barbara resident in jail

Jose Enrique Reyes, 27 years old, Santa Barbara resident. (Santa Barbara Police Department)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A suspected thief is behind bars and Santa Barbara police are working to track down the victims and rightful owners of items believed to be stolen.

Authorities took 27-year-old Santa Barbara resident Jose Enrique Reyes into custody in the area of 500 E. Ortega Street for an outstanding felony warrant.

Police believe Reyes is involved in two active theft investigations. Detectives with Property Crimes eventually searched Reyes' home and found:

21 suspected stolen bicycles

Suspected stolen electronics

Burglary tools

Narcotics and paraphernalia

Santa Barbara police detectives are working to identify the owners of the suspected stolen bicycles. So far, they have identified six victims and have contacted them. The recovered bicycles in total are valued at approximately $23,000 based on condition and make/model, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Santa Barbara police detectives are working to identify the owners of these suspected stolen bicycles. (Santa Barbara Police Department)

SBPD reminds everyone to lock their bicycles with strong and sturdy locks, make note of their make and model, and serial numbers. Bicycle owners are encouraged to register their serial numbers at https://bikeindex.org, a worldwide database that includes over 168,000 catalogued bicycles.