Police investigating two late night stabbings in Santa Maria

Happened in apartment complex parking lot

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 10:17 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2018 10:28 AM PDT

Santa Maria Stabbing Breaking News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - UPDATE [4/26/2018 3:43 a.m.]

Police are searching for at least one suspect believed to have stabbed two people in Santa Maria.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue. One victim was dropped off at the hospital by a friend while the other jumped in the suspect's vehicle and drove to the courthouse, which he thought was the police department. Both victims, male adults in their 20's, suffered non-life threatening stab wounds.

The suspect allegedly fled on foot and has not been found. Police are investigating to determine if the incident was gang-related and if there was more than one suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY

Santa Maria police are investigating two stabbing attacks that sent both victims to the hospital Wednesday night.

Santa Maria Police are investigating whether or not the two incidents are related.

Police say one person was stabbed near the Santa Maria Superior Courthouse on South Miller Street. That person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

"We received two different stabbing calls within a few minutes of each other," said Lt. Mark Streker. "One of the victims was at an apartment complex on the 900 block of West Morrison. The other victim ended up in the courthouse parking lot...At this time suspects are still outstanding."

Police say the second victim self-admitted to the hospital.

Investigators are currently on scene with a crime lab collecting evidence including a lanyard and other bloody items. 

No further details were immediately known. This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

