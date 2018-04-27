Police investigating armed robbery at an Oxnard Walgreens

OXNARD, Calif. - A frightening encounter for a Walgreens employee Wednesday.

Oxnard police say a man with a gun walked into a pharmacy along the 2300 block of Vineyard Avenue, pointed a gun at the worker and demanded money.

Police say the employee handed over cash and the man took off.

Detectives describe the suspect as a white man -- between 50 and 60 years old.

He is about 5’11 and weighs 160 pounds. The suspect had a grey beard and was wearing a brown baseball cap, brown sweater and black jeans.

If you have any information---call Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.