Police identify the two men killed in Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard shooting

Oxnard Police are investigating a possible shooting (Photo Credit: Erica Hernandez)

OXNARD, Calif. - --UPDATE--

The Oxnard Police has reported that the second victim in an afternoon shooting on East Pleasant Valley Road has died from his injuries.

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Alejandro Sanchez and 20-year-old Christian Morales, both from Oxnard.

Police say both victims died from gunshot wounds and the slayings were gang-motivated.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call Detective Miguel Serrato at 805-385-7688, or the Violent Crimes Hotline at 805-982-7070 for anyone wishing to remain anonymous.

Additionally, anyone who may have witnessed the deadly shooting and recorded video or taking photographs at the time of the incident, may upload their media directly to detectives by using the following link: https://oxnardpd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/400epvrd.

ORIGINAL STORY

Oxnard police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the 400 block of East Pleasant Valley Road shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

One shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a second was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police describe both victims as Hispanic men. One of them is reportedly 20 years old. Authorities have not released the identities of the two men.

No arrests have been made at this time. Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the deadly shooting to contact Detective Miguel Serrato at 805-385-7688. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call the Violent Crimes Hotline at 805-982-7070 or Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Investigators encourage anyone who recorded video or photographed all or part of the crime, to upload their media directly to detectives by using the following link: https://oxnardpd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/400epvrd.

The 400 block of Pleasant Valley Road will be closed while law enforcement investigates the homicide.