Crime

Police identify the two men killed in Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard shooting

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2018 03:50 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 03:11 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - --UPDATE--

The Oxnard Police has reported that the second victim in an afternoon shooting on East Pleasant Valley Road has died from his injuries.

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Alejandro Sanchez and 20-year-old Christian Morales, both from Oxnard.

Police say both victims died from gunshot wounds and the slayings were gang-motivated.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call Detective Miguel Serrato at 805-385-7688, or the Violent Crimes Hotline at 805-982-7070 for anyone wishing to remain anonymous.

Additionally, anyone who may have witnessed the deadly shooting and recorded video or taking photographs at the time of the incident, may upload their media directly to detectives by using the following link: https://oxnardpd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/400epvrd.

ORIGINAL STORY

Oxnard police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the 400 block of East Pleasant Valley Road shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

One shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a second was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police describe both victims as Hispanic men. One of them is reportedly 20 years old. Authorities have not released the identities of the two men.

No arrests have been made at this time. Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the deadly shooting to contact Detective Miguel Serrato at 805-385-7688. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call the Violent Crimes Hotline at 805-982-7070 or Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Investigators encourage anyone who recorded video or photographed all or part of the crime, to upload their media directly to detectives by using the following link: https://oxnardpd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/400epvrd.

The 400 block of Pleasant Valley Road will be closed while law enforcement investigates the homicide.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Mass shootings in U.S. history
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Mass shootings in U.S. history

Capital Gazette shooting
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Capital Gazette shooting

On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?

Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims
Capital Gazette via CNN

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims

2018 World Cup Group Stage
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

2018 World Cup Group Stage

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years
White House archives

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Best states for children's well-being

Best states for children's well-being

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Relativity Media

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July
iStock/spfoto

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

World's most expensive automobiles
McLaren

World's most expensive automobiles

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Celebrities who are surprisingly related
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, George Frey/Getty Images

Celebrities who are surprisingly related

On this day: June 27
Bill Ebbesen via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 27