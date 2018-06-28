Crime

Oxnard resident killed in early morning shooting identified

J Street shut down between Yucca St. and Bard Rd.

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2018 07:27 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2018 06:15 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. -  --UPDATE--

After further investigation, Major Crimes investigators have identified the victim as 39-year-old Robert DeLaCerda of Oxnard.

DeLaCerda died as a result of a gunshot wound.  Investigators believe that DeLaCerda’s death was gang-motivated.  

The Oxnard Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

According to police, officers responded to the 4000 block of J Street and discovered a man who had suffered a gunshot wound shortly after 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released but police say he is a 39-year-old Hispanic man and Oxnard resident.

It is unclear if there are any suspects at this time.

J Street was closed between Yucca Street and Bard Road while officials investigate this homicide. It's not known when they will re-open.

Detectives are requesting anyone that may have witnessed the deadly shooting to contact Detective Robert Valenzuela at 805-385-7645. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call the Violent Crimes Hotline at 805-982-7070 or Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Detectives are also encouraging anyone who video-recorded or photographed all or part of the incident to upload your media directly to detectives via the following link: https://oxnardpd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/4700sjst.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Mass shootings in U.S. history
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Mass shootings in U.S. history

Capital Gazette shooting
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Capital Gazette shooting

On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?

Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims
Capital Gazette via CNN

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims

2018 World Cup Group Stage
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

2018 World Cup Group Stage

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years
White House archives

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Best states for children's well-being

Best states for children's well-being

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Relativity Media

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July
iStock/spfoto

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

World's most expensive automobiles
McLaren

World's most expensive automobiles

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Celebrities who are surprisingly related
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, George Frey/Getty Images

Celebrities who are surprisingly related

On this day: June 27
Bill Ebbesen via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 27