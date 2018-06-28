Oxnard resident killed in early morning shooting identified
J Street shut down between Yucca St. and Bard Rd.
OXNARD, Calif. - --UPDATE--
After further investigation, Major Crimes investigators have identified the victim as 39-year-old Robert DeLaCerda of Oxnard.
DeLaCerda died as a result of a gunshot wound. Investigators believe that DeLaCerda’s death was gang-motivated.
The Oxnard Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
According to police, officers responded to the 4000 block of J Street and discovered a man who had suffered a gunshot wound shortly after 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's identity has not been released but police say he is a 39-year-old Hispanic man and Oxnard resident.
It is unclear if there are any suspects at this time.
J Street was closed between Yucca Street and Bard Road while officials investigate this homicide. It's not known when they will re-open.
Detectives are requesting anyone that may have witnessed the deadly shooting to contact Detective Robert Valenzuela at 805-385-7645. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call the Violent Crimes Hotline at 805-982-7070 or Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Detectives are also encouraging anyone who video-recorded or photographed all or part of the incident to upload your media directly to detectives via the following link: https://oxnardpd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/4700sjst.