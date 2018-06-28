Oxnard resident killed in early morning shooting identified

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Police investigate a fatal shooting on South J Street in Oxnard.

OXNARD, Calif. - --UPDATE--

After further investigation, Major Crimes investigators have identified the victim as 39-year-old Robert DeLaCerda of Oxnard.

DeLaCerda died as a result of a gunshot wound. Investigators believe that DeLaCerda’s death was gang-motivated.

The Oxnard Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

According to police, officers responded to the 4000 block of J Street and discovered a man who had suffered a gunshot wound shortly after 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released but police say he is a 39-year-old Hispanic man and Oxnard resident.

It is unclear if there are any suspects at this time.

J Street was closed between Yucca Street and Bard Road while officials investigate this homicide. It's not known when they will re-open.

Detectives are requesting anyone that may have witnessed the deadly shooting to contact Detective Robert Valenzuela at 805-385-7645. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call the Violent Crimes Hotline at 805-982-7070 or Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Detectives are also encouraging anyone who video-recorded or photographed all or part of the incident to upload your media directly to detectives via the following link: https://oxnardpd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/4700sjst.