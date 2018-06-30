Man stabbed at homeless encampment near railroad tracks in Goleta

GOELTA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a suspect who stabbed a man at a homeless encampment in Goleta Friday.

Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing near the railroad tracks near Patterson Avenue and Highway 101 around 10:22 p.m.

When Deputies arrived, they were escorted to the injured man who was still at the camp adjacent to the railroad tracks. The injured 29-year old man had severe lacerations to his abdomen. Deputies rendered aid and then a medical crew transported him to an area hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

The victim told deputies that he had been sleeping when an unknown person attacked him. Other people in the encampment also provided statements to this incident.

The Sheriff's Office says they are actively investigating this crime and are searching for a suspect.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-681-4100 or to leave an anonymous tip call 805-681-4171. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Sheriff’s website.