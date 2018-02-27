Lompoc police investigating stabbing

LOMPOC, Calif. - A large group fight in the City of Lompoc Sunday afternoon left a 23-year-old man bleeding profusely after suffering knife wounds to his upper torso.

Lompoc police said officers used a tourniquet to help control the blood and provide lifesaving aid to the victim, whose name has not been released. He was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for medical treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say officers were called out to the 1100 block of West Maple Avenue at 3:07 p.m. for a report of about 20 people fighting in the street and a person stabbed.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Lompoc Police Department via the Lompoc Police Department mobile app or by calling 805-736-2341.