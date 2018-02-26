Crime

Isla Vista man already on probation for possession of stolen property arrested for burglary

Home's residents caught suspect red-handed

By:

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 10:58 AM PST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 10:58 AM PST

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - A 23-year-old Isla Vista man already on probation for possession of stolen property was caught red-handed during an early Saturday morning burglary by the home's residents.

Authorities say the victims in this case arrived home at about 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 24 and discovered Lovens Laurore, 23, rummaging through their apartment. The suspect tried to flee but the victims held him down until law enforcement arrived.

Laurore had collected several pieces of high-end clothing and a MacBook computer belonging to the victims when the victims caught him red-handed, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened in the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive. Authorities say Laurore entered the home through an unlocked door.

Authorities later learned that Laurore was on already Santa Barbara County probation for possession of stolen property, the Sheriff's Office said.

Laurore was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for residential burglary and is being held on $50,000 bail. Anyone with any information related to this case is asked to call the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805-681-4179 or leave an anonymous tip at 805-681-4171.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire
Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology
Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology

What you can buy with bitcoin
George Frey/Getty Images

What you can buy with bitcoin

What to know about DACA timeline
Drew Angerer/2018 Getty Images

What to know about DACA timeline

Flood warnings issued for drenched Midwest, South
CNN video

Flood warnings issued for drenched Midwest, South

On this day: February 27
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: February 27

Celebrity couples who met on set
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Celebrity couples who met on set

Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

2018 Oscar Nominations
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2018 Oscar Nominations

Celebrity mugshots
Ventura County Sheriff's Office via CNN

Celebrity mugshots

'Rubens Castle,' home and subject of Flemish master, is for sale
Peter Paul Rubens [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

'Rubens Castle,' home and subject of Flemish master, is for sale

Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

War and misery in Syria
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

War and misery in Syria

On this day: February 26
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

On this day: February 26

Female stars who've rocked short haircuts
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Female stars who've rocked short haircuts

8 ways to lower your blood pressure
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

8 ways to lower your blood pressure

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony

Notable deaths of 2018
Justin Goff/UK Press Via Getty

Notable deaths of 2018