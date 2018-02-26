Isla Vista man already on probation for possession of stolen property arrested for burglary

Lovens Laurore, 23 years old, of Isla Vista. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - A 23-year-old Isla Vista man already on probation for possession of stolen property was caught red-handed during an early Saturday morning burglary by the home's residents.

Authorities say the victims in this case arrived home at about 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 24 and discovered Lovens Laurore, 23, rummaging through their apartment. The suspect tried to flee but the victims held him down until law enforcement arrived.

Laurore had collected several pieces of high-end clothing and a MacBook computer belonging to the victims when the victims caught him red-handed, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened in the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive. Authorities say Laurore entered the home through an unlocked door.

Authorities later learned that Laurore was on already Santa Barbara County probation for possession of stolen property, the Sheriff's Office said.

Laurore was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for residential burglary and is being held on $50,000 bail. Anyone with any information related to this case is asked to call the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805-681-4179 or leave an anonymous tip at 805-681-4171.